Jimbo Fisher Says Texas A&M Stories 'Are Complete Lies' After Nick Saban's Criticism

Jimbo Fisher isn't backing off from his criticism of Nick Saban.

The Texas A&M coach spoke to KSAT 12's Greg Simmons on Friday, saying Saban's allegations were "complete lies."

"I just researched this," Fisher said. "Of the 11 guys we have in place that came early? One guy has an NIL deal. So all these stories you're hearing are complete lies."

Saban had accused Texas A&M of getting NIL contracts for its entire 2022 recruiting class.

"I mean, we were second in recruiting last year," Saban said last Wednesday. "A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team—made a deal for name, image, likeness. We didn't buy one player, all right? But I don't know if we're gonna be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it. It's tough."

The Alabama coach's comments led to a forceful denial at a Thursday press conference from Fisher, who made several insinuations about the way Saban's teams have handled the recruiting trail over the years. While he wouldn't go as far as to detail any Saban misdeeds, Fisher threw some 95mph fastballs right back in his mentor-turned-rival's direction.

Saban would later backtrack on his comments, saying he never meant to single out any school. The SEC also issued public reprimands of the two coaches for their public squabble.

Fisher also took issue with the media's handling of the situation, saying reporters are more interested in getting a story out than fact-checking.

"I'm asking you," Fisher said. "Did you do your research? No, so you just assumed. And that's the way this world goes now. As soon as it's written on social media and someone says it, you believe it. So where does that put you guys as reporters? Nobody wants the truth. You want a story and a click and a hit."

Texas A&M had previously been accused of having a $30 million NIL fund for recruits, a rumor that made the rounds on social media but was never substantiated.