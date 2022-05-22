Arch Manning Schedules Visits with Georgia, Alabama and Texas in June amid Recruiting

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Arch Manning has set official visits with Georgia, Alabama and Texas as the 5-star quarterback's recruitment ramps up.

Manning will visit Georgia in the first weekend of June, followed by a trip to Alabama the next weekend and Texas the next, per Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports. Those three programs are considered among the likeliest to land the son of Cooper Manning and nephew of Peyton and Eli.

Manning is the consensus No. 1 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class. He has shown a combination of his uncles' pocket presence with his father's athleticism, compiling 6,307 yards and 81 touchdowns through the air, with 742 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground.

The Isidore Newman signal-caller comes into the 2022 season looking to prove himself in the spotlight after bowing out in the state semifinals each of the last two seasons.

Locking in official visits with Texas, Alabama and Georgia is a promising sign for all three schools, each of which would build their 2023 class around Manning. Alabama and Georgia are perennial championship contenders, while Manning says he's hoping to see improvement in Texas next season.

"Coach Sark's first year with a whole new roster was with a whole new roster and no one he recruited," Manning said. "It's definitely hard to go in and be successful. I'm looking forward to seeing what they do this year. That's kind of my deciding factor there and building a relationship with them. With a year under his belt, let's see what he can do now."

Manning has not set a timetable to announce his decision.