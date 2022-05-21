MLB's No. 1 Prospect Adley Rutschman Called Up by Orioles, Will Debut vs. Rays

Mark Brown/Getty Images

At long last, the Baltimore Orioles have called up prized catching prospect Adley Rutschman to the big leagues.

The O's announced the move Saturday ahead of a home game against the American League East rival Tampa Bay Rays:

MLB .com ranks Rutschman as the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball, and he is now set to make his major league debut three years after the Orioles selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft.

