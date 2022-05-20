Report: Arch Manning Schedules Texas Recruiting Visit amid Alabama, Georgia Interest

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Arch Manning, a 5-star quarterback and the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has scheduled a visit with Texas between June 17-19, per Keegan Pope of On3.com.

Pope added that Manning is currently focused on the Longhorns alongside SEC powerhouses Alabama and Georgia.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.