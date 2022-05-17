Report: Mitch Marner Victim of Carjacking; Maple Leafs RW 'Doing All Right'

Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Toronto Maple Leafs right winger Mitch Marner was reportedly the victim of an armed carjacking Monday.

After Toronto Police tweeted that a man was robbed of a Black Range Rover by three suspects using two handguns and a knife, Joe Warmington of the Toronto Sun reported Marner was the victim.

"He's doing all right," a source said.

Police said he was not physically hurt, while another source said Marner was going to see a movie when "the guys approached wearing masks and said they wanted the vehicle. Mitch said, 'go ahead and take it.'"

The suspects also apparently were unaware Marner was the victim.

The 25-year-old has been with the Maple Leafs his entire NHL career, which started during the 2016-17 campaign.

He was a 2020 All-Star and posted a career-best 97 points on 35 goals and 62 assists this past season.

Toronto was eliminated by the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series.