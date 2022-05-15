Blue Jays' Single-A Team Strikes Out 24 in Combined 2-Hitter vs. Yankees' Affiliate

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Nick Frasso, Dahian Santos and Braden Scott combined to strike out 24 batters Saturday night to lead the Dunedin Blue Jays to a 1-0 win over the Tampa Tarpons.

Dunedin, the Single-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, limited Tampa hitters to just two hits while recording all but three outs via the K. The Tarpons are a New York Yankees affiliate.

"It was honestly one of the most unbelievable things I've ever seen," Dunedin pitching coach Drew Hayes told Joe Trezza of MLB Pipeline. "I started in pro ball in 2010, and I don't have words for what I watched tonight."

By comparison, the most strikeouts by an MLB team in a nine-inning game is 20, which has been accomplished six times.

Frasso started the game and struck out eight of the 10 batters he faced across three innings. Santos followed with 10 strikeouts in four innings, and Scott closed out the contest by recording all six of his outs by K.

Here's the final team pitching line: 9 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 5 BB, 24 K.

"It was nine innings of pitchers just being ultra aggressors," Hayes said. "That was one of the coolest things I've ever seen."

Cameron Eden delivered the game's only run with a solo homer in the fourth inning for the Blue Jays.

Racking up strikeouts isn't a rarity for the Dunedin staff. The club entered Sunday's play leading the Florida State League with 382 strikeouts, 44 more than any other FSL team.

The high K rates haven't translated into consistent success, however, as the Blue Jays have also allowed the league's most runs (160) and own a 13-19 record.