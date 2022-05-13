PR Firm: Rumors of Alex Rodriguez's Interest in Buying Marlins or MLB Team Is 'False'

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

A member of Alex Rodriguez's inner circle is denying reports that the former Major League Baseball superstar is interested in purchasing the Miami Marlins.

Ron Berkowitz, Rodriguez's publicist, tweeted any rumors of his client wanting to buy the Marlins or any other MLB franchise are "entirely false."

