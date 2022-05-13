X

    PR Firm: Rumors of Alex Rodriguez's Interest in Buying Marlins or MLB Team Is 'False'

    Adam WellsMay 13, 2022

    AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

    A member of Alex Rodriguez's inner circle is denying reports that the former Major League Baseball superstar is interested in purchasing the Miami Marlins. 

    Ron Berkowitz, Rodriguez's publicist, tweeted any rumors of his client wanting to buy the Marlins or any other MLB franchise are "entirely false."

    Ron Berkowitz @ronberk1

    Alex Rodriguez is 100 percent focused on owning the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx. Any report of him having interest in also buying the Miami Marlins or any other MLB team is entirely false.

