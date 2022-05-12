Report: Trevor Bauer Likely to Be Released by Dodgers If MLB Suspension Gets Reduced

Kiyoshi Mio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers will likely release starting pitcher Trevor Bauer if he wins a large enough reduction via appeal to his 324-game suspension without pay for violating MLB's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

That's according to New York Post's Jon Heyman, who noted that Bauer has nearly $60 million left on his current three-year, $102 million deal signed with the Dodgers before the 2021 season.

He also wrote that the Dodgers, who had a league-high $280.8 million Opening Day payroll, would "take the financial hit" for any remaining money owed should the suspension get reduced.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced the suspension on April 29. If the suspension is not reduced, Bauer would be eligible to return early in the 2024 season.

His current contract runs through 2023, a season with a player option. Heyman previously reported that Bauer does not plan to opt out.

Three women have accused Bauer of sexual violence, per Gus Garcia-Roberts of the Washington Post.

The first allegation came to light in June 2021, when The Athletic's Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang reported that a woman received a temporary restraining order against him after alleging he sexually assaulted her on two different occasions.

The woman said that she and Bauer began consensual sexual encounters but that he soon performed sexual acts she did not consent to. The woman also said Bauer choked her unconscious, punched her on multiple occasions and caused serious injuries.

Last February, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office decided against pursuing criminal charges against Bauer, who said he is filing a defamation suit against the woman and her attorney.

Garcia-Roberts wrote that an Ohio woman said Bauer struck her "without her consent during sex in 2018" and that she was granted an ex parte temporary civil stalking protection order in June 2020. A third woman said that Bauer assaulted her during sex multiple times from 2013-14.

Bauer denied the allegations in the Washington Post article.

Bauer was put on paid administrative leave in July 2021 soon after the first allegations came to light. His leave was continuously extended until April when the suspension was announced.

Regarding his baseball future, Heyman said that "there is believed to be little support inside the Dodgers clubhouse for Bauer." Heyman also noted that Bauer's suspension is "seen as having a chance for a steep reduction":

"While not all the facts have come out, with three women known to claim abuse, it's unlikely the ban will be completely overturned as Bauer has suggested it should be. However, Bauer’s criminal case was thrown out, and with the previous record ban for abuse being exactly half Bauer’s suspension, he’s seen as having a chance for a steep reduction. He’d surely prefer a hearing held soon; his pay stopped with the ban, and more importantly, he hasn’t pitched for 10 months."

Bauer said he would appeal MLB's decision:

The 31-year-old has played 10 MLB seasons for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Guardians, Cincinnati Reds and Dodgers.