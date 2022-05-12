MLB Rumors: Robinson Cano, Padres 'Close' on Contract After 2B's Release from Mets

Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images

Four days after being officially released by the New York Mets, Robinson Cano is reportedly nearing a deal with the San Diego Padres.

Per Jon Heyman of MLB Network and the New York Post, Cano and the Padres are "close" to an agreement.

Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported the two sides are expected to finalize the contract on Friday.

The Mets designated Cano for assignment on May 2, giving the team seven days to either trade him or place him on waivers. He was released by the team on Sunday.

As a result of the abbreviated spring training caused by the lockout, Major League Baseball allowed teams to carry 28 players on the roster for the first month of the season. May 2 marked the deadline for teams to cut their roster down to 26 players.

The move left the Mets on the hook for the $44.7 million that was still remaining on Cano's contract. He was hitting .195/.233/.268 with one homer and three RBI in 12 games this season.

San Diego could look to use Cano at designated hitter or as a bench player. Luke Voit, the team's primary DH, has a .184/.349/.327 slash line with two homers and seven RBI in 15 games.

Second baseman Jake Cronenworth has a .657 OPS in 117 at-bats. The Padres could get superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. back in mid-June after he underwent wrist surgery in March.

Cano was looking to re-establish himself for the Mets this season. The eight-time All-Star was suspended for the entire 2021 season after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug in November 2020.

Instead, after a slow start, Cano found his career at a crossroads as a 39-year-old free agent. His sample size of at-bats this season is so small that it's hard to draw any conclusions from his .591 OPS.

During the 2020 season, Cano fared well with a .316/.352/.544 slash line and 10 homers in 49 games.

The Padres would be an ideal landing spot for Cano. They are a playoff contender in the NL with plenty of depth already on the roster, so he doesn't have to come in to potentially save their season.