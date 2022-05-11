Aaron Judge Contract Talks Won't Be Discussed Publicly by Yankees, Says GM Cashman

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman isn't going to publicly speak about any potential contract negotiations the team has with Aaron Judge.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Cashman addressed the Yankees' stance on talks with Judge.

"We're not going to talk about it now going forward," Cashman said. "Whether that means we're not going to talk, I'm not saying that, but we're not going to talk about it [publicly]. But he's been great. But that's no surprise, because he is great."

