Angels Rookie Reid Detmers Throws 1st Career No-Hitter in 12-0 Win vs. Rays

Los Angeles Angels rookie pitcher Reid Detmers threw a no-hitter Tuesday night in L.A.'s 12-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The no-hitter was the first of the 22-year-old's young career and the second in Major League Baseball this season, joining a combined effort by the New York Mets last month.

All told, Detmers allowed just one walk and struck out two batters over nine innings of work.

To complete the no-hitter, Detmers got Rays leadoff man and first baseman Yandy Diaz to ground out weakly to shortstop, setting off a raucous celebration at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California:

While Detmers has typically been a strikeout pitcher throughout his career, as evidenced by his career strikeout rate of 12.5 per nine innings in college, the minors and MLB combined, he took a different approach Tuesday.

The 2010 No. 10 overall draft pick out of Louisville induced a ton of soft contact, with 11 groundball outs and 14 flyouts.

Detmers also needed only 108 pitches to complete the no-hitter, and his manageable pitch count undoubtedly played a role in manager Joe Maddon allowing him to go for it.

After his historic performance, the 22-year-old southpaw said the following, per ESPN's David Schoenfield: "Getting the last out was the coolest part. It's just something I've dreamed ever since I was a little kid. I didn't think it would ever happen."

The most nervous moment came in the seventh inning when Angels first baseman Jarrod Walsh flubbed a grounder, allowing Rays outfielder Brett Phillips to reach. However, it was ruled an error, and the no-hitter remained intact.

In addition to Detmers being the youngest pitcher to throw an MLB no-hitter since the then-Florida Marlins hurler Anibal Sanchez in 2006, he threw the first Angels no-hitter since 2019 when Felix Pena and Taylor Cole combined for one.

It was also the Angels' first individual no-hitter since Jered Weaver in 2012.

On the heels of Tuesday's showing, Detmers looks like an early favorite for American League Rookie of the Year honors, as he owns a 2-1 record with a 3.77 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 20 strikeouts over 31 innings pitched on the season.