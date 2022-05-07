MLB Umpire Dan Bellino Apologizes for Actions Toward Madison Bumgarner

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Major League Baseball umpire Dan Bellino has issued an apology following his altercation with Madison Bumgarner in Wednesday's Arizona Diamondbacks-Miami Marlins game.

Bellino said in a statement, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers:

"I would like to address my actions on May 4 involving Madison Bumgarner. When I began my MLB career almost 15 years ago, I received some good advice. I was told to umpire every game as if my children were sitting in the front row. I fell short of those expectations this week. While I can't go back and change what happened, I take full accountability. I will learn from this incident, and I sincerely apologize."

Bumgarner was thrown out of Wednesday's game at the end of the first inning while getting his glove and other equipment checked for foreign substances.

Bellino was rubbing Bumgarner's hand for what appeared to be an unnecessary amount of time, and once the check was done, the veteran pitcher appeared to tell the umpire, "Take your f--ing time," before an argument broke out.

Bumgarner eventually had to be restrained by his coaches and teammates before things settled down. Bellino was disciplined for the incident, according to Rogers. However, he is still working the Houston Astros-Detroit Tigers series this weekend.

Bumgarner, meanwhile, is not facing further discipline, Rodgers added. He told reporters (h/t R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports) after the game that he knew why he was thrown out.

"I don't know if I can say anything that would make the situation better, so what I'm gonna say is I'm extremely proud of our team coming back and winning today because I put us in a big hole there. Obviously you didn't go into the game with the intention of throwing one inning, so for them to be able to fight and everyone picked me up today, for that to happen that's pretty incredible. Very proud."

The 32-year-old has made six starts this season, posting a 1.50 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 15 strikeouts across 24 innings. He is in his third season with the Diamondbacks after a 11-year career with the San Francisco Giants.

Arizona enters Friday's game against the Colorado Rockies with a 13-13 record, fifth in the NL West.