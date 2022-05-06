Former Oklahoma DT Du'Vonta Lampkin Killed in Shooting at Age 25

Brett Deering/Getty Images

Former Oklahoma defensive tackle Du'Vonta Lampkin, 25, was killed in a shooting in the Dallas area on Thursday.

The Dallas Police Department announced it was investigating a homicide after officers responded to a call about a shooting.

"Upon arrival, officers discovered Du’Vonte Lampkin, a 25-year-old male, lying on his back with a single gunshot wound," Dallas PD said. "Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and the victim died at the scene."

According to police, a witness said they went to check on Lampkin because he wasn't answering his phone and found him wounded, prompting them to call 911.

Police said Lampkin was staying at the location where the shooting occurred ahead of moving into a new apartment.

The University of Oklahoma football team offered condolences to Lampkin's family and loved ones in a statement on Twitter:

Lampkin enrolled at Oklahoma in the summer of 2015. He didn't play for the Sooners as a redshirt in his first season. The Houston native appeared in five games as a redshirt freshman in 2016.

He appeared in 12 of the team's 14 games, including two starts, during the 2017 season. He recorded five tackles for loss and one sack to help the Sooners win the Big 12 regular-season title and championship game over TCU.

Lampkin recorded two total tackles in Oklahoma's 54-48 overtime loss to Clemson in the 2018 College Football Playoff semifinal. He elected to forego his final two seasons of college eligibility to declare for the 2018 NFL draft.

After going undrafted, Lampkin took part in preseason minicamp with the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was waived by the Titans prior to the start of the 2018 season.

Lampkin played for the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League in 2019.