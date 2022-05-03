Lin-Manuel Miranda Congratulates Cousin Jose on Being Called Up by Twins

Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

It turns out Lin-Manuel Miranda isn't the only talented person in his family.

The Hamilton playwright's cousin, Jose Miranda, made his MLB debut Monday with the Minnesota Twins, leading to a shoutout from Lin-Manuel:

Jose Miranda is the No. 3 prospect in the Twins organization and the No. 93 overall prospect in baseball. He's coming off a brilliant 2021 campaign that saw him hit 344/.401/.572 with 30 home runs and 94 RBI in the minors and earn the Twins' Minor League Player of the Year honors.

"I'm trying to stay calm, let the game come to me and play hard," Miranda said. "The team is playing really well right now, so it's a good moment to be here."

Miranda went 0-for-4 in his MLB debut, batting sixth in the order and playing third base. The Twins will likely use him in a utility role at third, second and first base.