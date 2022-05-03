Pitt WR Jordan Addison Officially Enters Transfer Portal amid USC Rumors

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Amid rumors he could be going to USC, star wide receiver Jordan Addison has entered the transfer portal, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Thamel reported last week that Addison was considering entering the transfer portal after spending the past two seasons at the University of Pittsburgh.

In the same report from April 30, Thamel noted Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi "caught wind of USC as a potential destination and called Trojans coach Lincoln Riley multiple times on Friday to express his displeasure."

One person told Thamel that Addison returning to Pitt "remains a very viable option," but he's expected to go through a formal process and has yet to make up his mind on a potential destination with "no expectation of an imminent decision."

Riley, who surprisingly left Oklahoma to become USC head coach in November, has been bringing plenty of talent from his previous team to the Trojans.

Caleb Williams, the No. 2 quarterback recruit in the 2022 class who originally committed to Oklahoma in July 2020, changed his mind late in the process. He announced on Feb. 1 he was going to USC.

Mario Williams, a top recruit last year who appeared in 12 games for the Sooners, transferred to USC in January.

Due to the late start for Riley in the 2022 recruiting cycle, USC's incoming freshman class is ranked 10th in the Pac-12 by 247Sports' composite rankings. The group only includes eight players, though the No. 1 recruit is 5-star cornerback Domani Jackson.

Addison, the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner, had 100 receptions and 1,593 yards as a sophomore. His 17 touchdown receptions were tied for most in the nation.