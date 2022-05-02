Shohei Ohtani Out of Angels Lineup vs. White Sox with Injury; Next Mound Start TBD

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is not in the starting lineup Monday after suffering a groin injury, while his scheduled pitching start on Tuesday will also be pushed back, the team announced Monday (via ESPN's Jesse Rogers).

Ohtani was removed from the Angels' game against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, and the team later announced that he was experiencing right groin tightness.

Trainer Mike Frostad said removing him from the last game was "more as a precaution than anything," but added the timeline is up in the air.

"We'll have to see how it plays out over the next couple of days," Frostad said. "We're not at a position right now, on Monday, to make a determination on his next start."

The reigning American League MVP is off to a slow start at the plate this season. Through 22 games, he is batting just .228 with four home runs and 12 RBI. On the mound, he has a 2-2 record with a 4.19 ERA and 30 strikeouts in four starts.

The two-way phenom was the breakout star of the 2021 season. Ohtani slugged .592 with 46 home runs and an MLB-high eight triples while posting a 3.18 ERA and 156 strikeouts over 23 starts.

Prior to last year, Ohtani's career was slowed by various injuries. After being forced to undergo Tommy John surgery, he made a total of just 12 starts from 2018 to 2020, and the Angels used him mostly as a designated hitter.

The Angels are 15-8 to start the season, good for first place in the AL West. While Ohtani is out, players like Mike Trout, Taylor Ward and Anthony Rendon will have to carry the team's offense. If Ohtani is forced to miss a start on the mound, Angels pitchers Michael Lorenzen and Noah Syndergaard will be relied upon to lead the rotation.