Jackie Robinson's Used Bat from 1949 MLB All-Star Game Sells for $1.08M at Auction

John McCoy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jackie Robinson's bat from the 1949 Major League Baseball All-Star Game has been sold at auction.

Goldin Auctions announced (h/t ESPN's Dan Hajducky) the winning bid was $1.08 million by Hunt Auctions.

"The bat has been in the Robinson family archives since the day it was first used by Jackie," Rachel Robinson, Jackie's widow, wrote in a letter of authenticity.

Hajducky also included a statement from Hunt Auctions president David Hunt: "The direct provenance from Rachel Robinson and the added historical significance of the 1949 All-Star Game being played in Brooklyn place this example at the pinnacle of Jackie game bats."

Per Guinness World Records, the bat Babe Ruth used to hit his first home run with the New York Yankees in 1923 is the most expensive bat ever sold ($1.265 million).

According to Hajducky, it is "exceedingly rare" for a bat to sell for more than $1 million.

This isn't the most valuable piece of Robinson memorabilia that has ever been sold. A game-worn Brooklyn Dodgers jersey from the 1950 season went for $4.2 million at auction in August 2021.

The 1949 season marked the first time Robinson played in the MLB All-Star Game. He went 1-for-4 with a double, walk and three runs scored as a starter for the National League.

Robinson won his lone NL MVP award in 1949 after posting a .342/.432/.528 slash line with 16 homers, 124 RBI and 37 stolen bases in 156 games. He led the Brooklyn Dodgers to the NL pennant, but they lost to the Yankees in the World Series.