Full List of Georgia Players Drafted in Each Round of 2022 NFL Draft

As one can imagine, the national champion Georgia Bulldogs feature a host of 2022 NFL draft prospects.

After the team allowed a nationwide-low 10.2 points per game, most of those players will arrive to the NFL on the defensive side of the ball. However, the Bulldogs do feature a few notable offensive prospects who can break out at the next level.

Starting on defense, though, Georgia features No. 1 overall pick in Travon Walker, who tied for second on the team with six sacks last season (two in the College Football Playoff).

Realistically, as many as six Bulldogs defenders—Walker, defensive linemen Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt, linebackers Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker, safety Lewis Cine—appear to have a shot at going in the top 32.

At the least, don't expect any of them to drop past the second round.

At the offensive skill positions, wide receiver George Pickens, who missed most of last season with a torn ACL, along with running backs James Cook and Zamir White have the highest draft upside. Cook is a do-it-all back who can make an immediate impact.

Both should be gone before Day 2 ends, and the same could go for Jamaree Salyer, a Swiss Army knife offensive lineman who can play multiple positions.

In sum, a double-digit number of Georgia players should be selected by the end of Day 3.

Here's a look at where they all landed alongside some scouting reports. All players below were either invited to the NFL Scouting Combine and/or attended Georgia's pro day.

UGA Draft Prospect List

Jake Camarda, P (NFL.com Scouting Report)

Lewis Cine, S (B/R NFL Scouting Report)

James Cook, RB (B/R NFL Scouting Report)

Jordan Davis, DL (B/R NFL Scouting Report)

Nakobe Dean, LB (B/R NFL Scouting Report)

John FitzPatrick, TE (NFL Draft Buzz Scouting Report)

Derion Kendrick, CB (B/R NFL Scouting Report)

George Pickens, WR (B/R NFL Scouting Report)

Julian Rochester, DL (NFL Draft Buzz Scouting Report)

Jamaree Salyer, IOL (B/R NFL Scouting Report)

Justin Shaffer, IOL (B/R NFL Scouting Report)

Juanyeh Thomas, DB (NFL.com Scouting Report)

Channing Tindall, LB (B/R NFL Scouting Report)

Quay Walker, LB (B/R NFL Scouting Report)

Travon Walker, Edge (B/R NFL Scouting Report): Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 1)

Zamir White, RB (B/R NFL Scouting Report)