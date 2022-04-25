Video of Confrontation Between Guardians' Myles Straw, Yankees Fans Surfaces

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

A video surfaced Monday on social media showing New York Yankees fans antagonizing members of the Cleveland Guardians.

At one point, a fan can be heard goading center fielder Myles Straw, leading Straw to get face-to-face with the fan and say, "Hit me, motherf--ker." (warning: video contains profanity):

The Yankees scored two runs in the ninth inning for a 5-4 win over Cleveland last Saturday. The celebrations were curtailed because fans began throwing debris at Guardians players.

A Bally Sports camera showed Straw scaling the fence prior to the incident in order to get up close and personal with fans in the front row:

The 27-year-old told reporters immediately after the game he couldn't remember what he had said in that moment.

Oscar Mercado explained how he had initially taken issue with how fans were reacting to Steven Kwan's injury. The rookie outfielder required attention from team trainers after running into the wall while chasing down a game-tying double by Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

"Kwan was a little shaken up and had some cuts on his face and there was a specific Yankee fan in left field that was celebrating Kwan getting hurt," he said. "It’s almost like, it’s acts of violence. You can’t say stuff like that, especially when someone gets hurt."

Sunday's finale, a 10-2 win for the Yankees (10-6) to complete a sweep, went off without incident. Cleveland dropped to 7-8.

The Bronx Bombers will make the trek to Progressive Field for a three-game series on July 1.