Alabama's John Metchie III Having 'Adrian Peterson' Level Recovery from ACL Injury

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III is reportedly doing very well in his recovery from a torn ACL suffered in last December's SEC Championship Game.

"Metchie is going to be just fine," an offensive coach told Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

"They all feel good about Jameson. Metchie is like a freak show with how far ahead he is, almost like an Adrian Peterson (recovery). The doctors down there are saying it’s amazing how fast he’s recovering."

The coach was referencing former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson's recovery from a torn ACL and MCL during a Dec. 24, 2011, game.

Not only was Peterson ready for Week 1 of the 2012 campaign, but he authored an NFL MVP season after amassing 2,097 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. He's played in 111 regular-season games over the 10 years since the injury.

As for Metchie, he dominated college football last year with 96 receptions, 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns.

Metchie appears to be a Day 2 prospect that should go before the end of the third round.

The Bleacher Report NFL Scouting Department has him 90th overall and 14th among wideouts. Dane Brugler of The Athletic is higher on Metchie (No. 71), and ESPN places him at the back end of the second round (63rd).

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The latest consensus big board from the NFL Mock Draft Database has Metchie No. 57.

A torn ACL obviously dropped Metchie's draft stock, but there's no denying his incredible production in college football's toughest conference. He appeared well on his way to a 100-catch season before the injury, and his rapport with quarterback Bryce Young propelled Alabama to an SEC title and the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff.

Now he's moving onto the NFL, where a "Peterson-like" recovery would seemingly have him ready to compete at some point during the 2022 season. His new team could opt to essentially play it safe and redshirt him next year, but Metchie is a player to watch when he's ready to roll.