Yankees Letter on 2017 Sign-Stealing Findings to Be Released After Court Ruling

A 2nd Circuit court denied an appeal by the New York Yankees that sought to bar the release of a 2017 letter regarding sign-stealing sent by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

Evan Drellich of The Athletic reported the Yankees do not plan on appealing to the Supreme Court, meaning the letter could become public within seven days.

"We’re disappointed by the Court of Appeals' decision, but we respect it," Yankees president Randy Levine said in a statement. "However, I believe that as described in my petition, this will lead to a lot of bad results down the road."

