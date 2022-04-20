Rockies' Charlie Blackmon 1st MLB Player to Endorse Sportsbook After MaximBet Deal

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is taking advantage of one of the new perks of the most recent collective bargaining agreement.

Per ESPN's David Purdum, Blackmon is the first Major League Baseball player to endorse a sportsbook after reaching a deal with MaximBet.

The new CBA allows for active players to sign endorsement deals with gambling companies. Previously, only former MLB players were allowed to have deals with gambling companies.

MLB has historically been strict about anything involving betting because of previous gambling scandals, most notably the 1919 Chicago White Sox and Pete Rose.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said on SportsCenter (h/t ESPN's David Schoenfield) earlier this month he expects legalized gambling in baseball to keep growing.

"We see it primarily as a form of increasing fan engagement," said Manfred. "It's an additional way for our fans to interact with the game," he said. "I do think in-game betting is going to be a significant component."

Purdum did note that Blackmon isn't allowed to promote betting on baseball specifically, but he is permitted to endorse the MaximBet sportsbook in general.

The deal between Blackmon and MaximBet makes sense because the online-only sportsbook is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Blackmon has spent his entire professional career with the Rockies since being selected in the second round of the 2008 draft. The 35-year-old is a four-time All-Star and won the 2017 National League batting title with a .331 average.