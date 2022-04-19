Padres Become 1st MLB Team to Agree to Uniform Ad Deal After Contract with Motorola

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The San Diego Padres are the first MLB team to announce a deal for advertisements on their uniforms, per Ronald Blum of the Associated Press.

The team will have a Motorola logo on their right sleeves of the jerseys.

"Motorola's iconic logo on our jersey is a perfect alignment with our Padres brand," team CEO Erik Greupner said in a statement Tuesday.

Major League Baseball had previously banned uniform ads, but the new collective bargaining agreement gave teams the right to sell ad space on uniforms and helmets. It follows a trend for American sports leagues with the NBA and NHL also allowing jersey ads in recent years.

The addition of patches added an estimated $225 million in revenue for the NBA in 2021-22.

MLB is now joining the trend beginning in the 2023 season, with the Padres officially breaking the ice.