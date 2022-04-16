X

    Ohio State's C.J. Stroud Wears Dwayne Haskins Jersey for Buckeyes' Spring Game

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 16, 2022

    AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

    Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud honored late Buckeyes signal-caller Dwayne Haskins by wearing his jersey during the spring football game on Saturday.

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    Really nice gesture from CJ Stroud to honor Dwayne Haskins at Ohio State’s spring game today. <a href="https://t.co/XzCBzFwEBz">pic.twitter.com/XzCBzFwEBz</a>

    That gesture was one of many made in memory of Haskins, who died on April 9 after being struck by a dump truck on Interstate 595 in Florida.

    Big Ten Network @BigTenNetwork

    Here's how <a href="https://twitter.com/OhioStateFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OhioStateFB</a> is honoring Dwayne Haskins at today's spring game: <a href="https://t.co/Y0kk8yGtaa">pic.twitter.com/Y0kk8yGtaa</a>

    The team also held a moment of silence for Haskins.

    Adam King @AdamKing10TV

    Number 7 honors Number 7.<br><br>CJ Stroud takes a knee during a moment of silence in the Shoe for Dwayne Haskins. <a href="https://t.co/YsH0898Hpi">pic.twitter.com/YsH0898Hpi</a>

    It didn't take Stroud long to star in the Haskins jersey, as he opened the scoring with a touchdown pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba:

    Ohio State Football @OhioStateFB

    touchdown, buckeyes 💯<a href="https://twitter.com/CJ7STROUD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CJ7STROUD</a> to <a href="https://twitter.com/jaxon_smith1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jaxon_smith1</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBucks</a> <a href="https://t.co/ry5k1KcM5j">pic.twitter.com/ry5k1KcM5j</a>

    Afterward, Stroud pointed to the back of his jersey, which featured Haskins' name:

    Adam King @AdamKing10TV

    After the first touchdown of the spring game CJ Stroud points to the back of his jersey: <a href="https://t.co/jXj71OpOkE">pic.twitter.com/jXj71OpOkE</a>

    Haskins dominated during his lone year as the Ohio State starting quarterback in 2018, completing 70 percent of his passes for 50 touchdowns and 4,831 yards. OSU went 13-1, finished No. 3 in the Associated Press poll and won the Rose Bowl under Haskins' leadership. He played three seasons in the NFL (two with Washington, one with Pittsburgh). 

