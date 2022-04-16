Ohio State's C.J. Stroud Wears Dwayne Haskins Jersey for Buckeyes' Spring Game

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud honored late Buckeyes signal-caller Dwayne Haskins by wearing his jersey during the spring football game on Saturday.

That gesture was one of many made in memory of Haskins, who died on April 9 after being struck by a dump truck on Interstate 595 in Florida.

The team also held a moment of silence for Haskins.

It didn't take Stroud long to star in the Haskins jersey, as he opened the scoring with a touchdown pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba:

Afterward, Stroud pointed to the back of his jersey, which featured Haskins' name:

Haskins dominated during his lone year as the Ohio State starting quarterback in 2018, completing 70 percent of his passes for 50 touchdowns and 4,831 yards. OSU went 13-1, finished No. 3 in the Associated Press poll and won the Rose Bowl under Haskins' leadership. He played three seasons in the NFL (two with Washington, one with Pittsburgh).