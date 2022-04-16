Ohio State's C.J. Stroud Wears Dwayne Haskins Jersey for Buckeyes' Spring Game

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud Wears Dwayne Haskins Jersey for Buckeyes' Spring GameApril 16, 2022
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud honored late Buckeyes signal-caller Dwayne Haskins by wearing his jersey during the spring football game on Saturday.
That gesture was one of many made in memory of Haskins, who died on April 9 after being struck by a dump truck on Interstate 595 in Florida.
The team also held a moment of silence for Haskins.
It didn't take Stroud long to star in the Haskins jersey, as he opened the scoring with a touchdown pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba:
touchdown, buckeyes 💯
Afterward, Stroud pointed to the back of his jersey, which featured Haskins' name:
Haskins dominated during his lone year as the Ohio State starting quarterback in 2018, completing 70 percent of his passes for 50 touchdowns and 4,831 yards. OSU went 13-1, finished No. 3 in the Associated Press poll and won the Rose Bowl under Haskins' leadership. He played three seasons in the NFL (two with Washington, one with Pittsburgh).