Jackie Robinson Day 2022: How the Sports World Is Honoring MLB Icon

As the MLB lockout began to threaten the early portion of the 2022 schedule, one of the biggest concerns was the celebration of Jackie Robinson Day, which takes place every April 15 to honor the legacy of the man who broke the league's color barrier.

Every year, players around MLB wear No. 42 in memory of Robinson, who played the first game of his Hall of Fame career April 15, 1947. This year's event carried extra meaning as the 75th anniversary of his groundbreaking achievement.

The league and the Players Association reached an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement after 99 days, which ensured Jackie Robinson Day would take center stage once again Friday.

Former President Barack Obama honored Robinson, who died in 1972:

Longtime MLB outfielder Doug Glanville, who now works as an ESPN analyst, discussed the importance of making sure Robinson's story continues to get passed down to future generations.

"It is one of the greatest American stories ever, but like any story, with time, it can fade," Granville wrote in an article published Friday. "A big step in sustaining it is sharing it with children young enough to be his great-great-grandchildren."

The league teamed with New York City, where Robinson played his entire MLB career as a member of the Brooklyn Dodgers, to kick off the celebration Friday morning by renaming 42nd Street as Jackie Robinson Way for the day:

The New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks, who played the day's first game, both highlighted their jerseys for the occasion:

All the uniforms Friday featured the No. 42 in Dodger Blue regardless of the team's color scheme as a special tribute on the 75th anniversary.

Here's a look at some other celebrations and memories of Robinson from around MLB, the sports world and the internet:

Robinson won the 1947 MLB Rookie of the Year and the 1949 National League MVP awards, and he earned six All-Star selections during a decorated career that also included capturing the 1955 World Series championship with the Dodgers.

The Georgia native, who served in the U.S. Army before his baseball career, continued to advocate for racial equality after his playing career ended in 1956.

He made a speech before throwing out the first pitch of Game 2 of the 1972 World Series, less than two weeks before his death from a heart attack at the age of 53.

"I am extremely proud and pleased to be here this afternoon, but must admit I'm going to be tremendously more pleased and more proud if I look at that third-base coaching line one day and see a Black face managing in baseball," Robinson said.

In 1975, Cleveland hired Frank Robinson as MLB's first Black manager. But nearly five decades later, the 2022 season opened with just two Black managers: the Houston Astros' Dusty Baker and the Los Angeles Dodgers' Dave Roberts.

It highlights the need for continued work to honor Jackie Robinson's legacy in the years ahead.