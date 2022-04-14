Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers Headline Sportico's List of MLB's Most Valuable Teams

Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers Headline Sportico's List of MLB's Most Valuable TeamsApril 14, 2022
At $7.01 billion, the New York Yankees are once again the most valuable franchise in Major League Baseball in 2022.
As seen in the graph tweeted by Sportico's Michael McCann, the Yanks lead the way, followed by the rival Boston Red Sox at $5.07 billion, while the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants round out the top five:
Michael McCann @McCannSportsLaw
The <a href="https://twitter.com/Sportico?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sportico</a> MLB franchise valuations are out. The Yankees top the list at $7.01 billion, while Red Sox place 2nd at $5.07 billion. John Henry's group bought the Red Sox 20 yrs ago for ~$660 million. Not a bad return. Plus 4 World Series. MLB valuations: <a href="https://t.co/tTEVontPmZ">https://t.co/tTEVontPmZ</a> <a href="https://t.co/GYKzZZ1JjB">pic.twitter.com/GYKzZZ1JjB</a>
The same teams occupied the top five spots last year as well, although the Yankees saw their value rise from $6.75 billion in 2021.
