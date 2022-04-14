X

    Video: Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrerro Jr. Hits 3 HR vs. Yankees

    Doric SamApril 14, 2022

    AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

    Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had himself a monster night against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, launching three home runs in his second career four-hit game.

    Guerrero blasted two moonshots off of Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to give Toronto an early lead:

    MLB @MLB

    Vlad to dead center. <a href="https://t.co/f2FSSUWkLY">pic.twitter.com/f2FSSUWkLY</a>

    MLB @MLB

    2-for-2 with 2 HR.<br><br>Nothing stops Vladdy. <a href="https://t.co/qVJmC5Cb5M">pic.twitter.com/qVJmC5Cb5M</a>

    He followed up with his third homer in the eighth inning to give the Blue Jays a much-needed insurance run:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    THIRD HR OF THE NIGHT FOR VLADDY 🚀 <a href="https://twitter.com/BRWalkoff?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BRWalkoff</a><br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/BlueJays?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BlueJays</a>)<a href="https://t.co/HMCS7unFnq">pic.twitter.com/HMCS7unFnq</a>

    After finishing second in the voting for American League MVP last season, Guerrero looks to be picking up right where he left off. He now has four home runs and eight RBI in the 2022 season.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.