Video: Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrerro Jr. Hits 3 HR vs. Yankees

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had himself a monster night against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, launching three home runs in his second career four-hit game.

Guerrero blasted two moonshots off of Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to give Toronto an early lead:

He followed up with his third homer in the eighth inning to give the Blue Jays a much-needed insurance run:

After finishing second in the voting for American League MVP last season, Guerrero looks to be picking up right where he left off. He now has four home runs and eight RBI in the 2022 season.