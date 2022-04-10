Red Sox Rumors: Garrett Whitlock Agrees to New Contract with $19M Guaranteed

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox announced Sunday that they have signed reliever Garrett Whitlock to a four-year contract extension that spans 2023-26 with club options for 2027 and 2028.

The deal is reportedly worth a total of $18.75 million from 2023-26, according to ESPN. The club options are worth $8.25 million in 2027 and $10.5 million in 2028, ESPN added.

