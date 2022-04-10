Yankees Legend Mickey Mantle 1952 Bowman Card Graded Mint 9 Sells for $540K

Photo by: 1977 Rich Pilling/Diamond Images via Getty Images

A 1952 Bowman card of New York Yankees legend Mickey Mantle sold at auction for $540,000 on Saturday, per Goldin.

The card, which the Professional Sports Authenticator has grade a Mint 9, is just one of 13 known versions of the card out of 3,400 copies known to have received such a pristine mark.

It is from Mantle's second MLB season.

Per Goldin, the card's "depiction of The Mick is radiant, and every detail glows with near-perfect gloss and pack-fresh brightness."

While the 1952 Bowman Mantle sold for big bucks, it doesn't compare to some of the biggest sales in baseball cards history, with the T206 SGC 3 Honus Wagner selling for $6.6 million this past year.

Mantle's most expensive card was his 1952 Topps edition, which went for $5.2 million.