SF Giants Rumors: Top Prospect Heliot Ramos to Be Called Up vs. Marlins

The San Francisco Giants are planning to call up center fielder Heliot Ramos ahead of Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.

MLB.com ranks Ramos as the sixth-best prospect in San Francisco's minor league system.

The 22-year-old split the 2022 season across Double-A and Triple-A. In 116 games, he batted .254 and slugged .417 with 14 home runs. In March, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter listed him as the Giants' most hyped prospect coming into this season:

"We're still at least a year away from seeing Marco Luciano in the big leagues, and Joey Bart has already seen MLB action, so Ramos gets the nod for the Giants. The 22-year-old's elite bat speed and huge raw power should give the Giants a major boost offensively once he gets the call, and the team's outfield situation is far from set in stone."

The timing of Ramos' promotion is a bit surprising. Earlier this week, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami that Ramos was getting close to the majors but added he's "definitely a name to look for at some point this summer."

That certainly seemed to indicate the Puerto Rican slugger wouldn't be joining the Giants until late May or early June, unless Zaidi has a far different definition of "summer."

Ramos has hit the ground running in 2022, though. He homered in his first at-bat in the Sacramento River Cats' season opener.

In a 6-0 victory over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Thursday, he doubled home Sacramento's first two runs.

All three of San Francisco's regular starting outfielders (Mike Yastrzemski, Joc Pederson and Steven Duggar) bat left-handed. Adding Ramos' righty bat to the mix gives manager Gabe Kapler a little more flexibility with his offense.

The Giants face a left-hander (Taylor Rogers) Sunday and see another southpaw on tap Wednesday (Sean Manaea of the San Diego Padres). Either game would be a good opportunity to insert Ramos into the starting lineup.