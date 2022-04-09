Video: Braves Reveal 2021 World Series Rings Featuring 755 Total Diamonds

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves opened up the 2022 season Thursday, but the defending champions waited until before Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds to reveal their 2021 World Series rings.

The ring features 18.71-karat white gold on the "A" to represent the franchise's beginning in 1871. The "A" also features 150 diamonds, which represents the clubs 150-year anniversary.

The ring has 755 total diamonds, 44 emerald-cut diamonds and working lights on the inside. In addition, it has 11 rubies to represent the landing spots of the 11 home runs the team hit in the World Series.

The Braves defeated the Houston Astros in six games in the 2021 World Series to capture their first title since 1995.