Yankees Rumors: Aaron Judge Offered Highest-Paying Contract in Team History

The New York Yankees have reportedly offered Aaron Judge a contract that would make him the highest-paid position player in franchise history on an annual basis.

Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported the Yankees' offer would top the $27.5 annual average of Alex Rodriguez's 10-year, $275 million deal. Other details—including, critically, the number of years in the offer—have not been made available.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the deal includes more than $200 million in guarantees.

The Yankees are hoping to get a deal done before Friday's season-opener against the Boston Red Sox. Judge said he plans to test free agency if a deal isn't in place by opening day.

“You think about it, but it comes down to: I’ve got games to win," Judge told reporters earlier this week. "It’s been a while since Yankee fans have held a championship in the city. I’ve got a job to do: to go out there and win it for them.”

Judge came up in the Yankees system after being drafted in the first round of the 2013 MLB draft. He's earned three All-Star selections and been one of the sport's best sluggers when healthy.

Staying healthy has been the biggest issue. Judge has missed has missed 30 or more games in three of his five full MLB season; the 2021 campaign was just the second time he's touched 120 games in a season.

The Yankees are likely factoring Judge's injury risk into contract talks, limiting the length to protect the team against continued trips to the injured list. Judge, by contrast, is likely quick to show the Yankees his per-162 numbers that prove him to be one of the best all-around players in baseball.

With the Steinbrenner family taking a more hardline stance regarding the luxury tax, a deal that would have already gotten done in the freer-wheeling days is coming down to the last minute.