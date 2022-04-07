Yankees Rumors: Aaron Judge Contract Talks Continue as Opening Day Deadline Looms

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge are still in ongoing contract discussions, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. However, it's unclear if they will come to terms on a deal ahead of the slugger's Opening Day deadline.

The Bronx Bombers open up the 2022 season Friday against AL East rival Boston Red Sox.

Judge is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2022 season.

The right fielder told reporters earlier this week that he wasn't focused on getting an extension done, saying there's bigger things on his mind.

“It’s been a while since Yankee fans have held a championship in the city,’’ Judge said, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. “I’ve got a job to do: to go out there and win it for them.”

It's unclear what type of deal Judge is looking for or what the Yankees are willing to offer, but Anthony Rizzo told reporters Thursday that his teammate should get a significant raise.

"I've talked to him a little bit about it," Rizzo said, per SNY. "At the end of the day, it's what's going to make him and (his wife) happy. What his value is and what his worth is is extremely high in this game. He's a legitimate MVP candidate every single year, and he knows that."

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper is currently the highest-paid right fielder in baseball, earning $27.5 million this year, according to Spotrac. Chicago Cubs veteran Jason Heyward earns $24.5 million, while Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts makes $22.5 million.

Judge has been a staple in the Yankees lineup since 2017, when he was named the AL Rookie of the Year. Last season, he slashed .287/.373/.544 with 39 home runs and 98 RBI in 148 games en route to an All-Star selection and Silver Slugger Award. He also finished fourth in AL MVP voting.