Report: NXT's Nash Carter Released by WWE Following Domestic Violence Allegations

Source: WWE.com

Nash Carter has been released by WWE after allegations of domestic violence were made against the 27-year-old.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select confirmed Carter's release.

The move came after Carter's wife, Kimber Lee, posted pictures on Twitter showing her face with bruises and said he split her lip open after getting drunk, and that she has "hid this for a year and even forgave him."

Carter and Wes Lee just won the NXT tag team titles for the second time in a three-way match against Imperium and the Creed Brothers at NXT Stand and Deliver during WrestleMania weekend on Saturday.

Carter and Kimber Lee were married in 2020. She previously worked in WWE from 2016-18 as Abbey Laith. Since May 2020, Lee has worked for Impact Wrestling. The 31-year-old hasn't been on television since Dec. 30, though she said in response to a fan question on Twitter that she's still under contract to the promotion.

Carter worked for Impact Wrestling from 2018-20. He and Dezmond Xavier were known as the Rascalz for the promotion. They left the company in November 2020 after receiving interest from WWE.

WWE signed Carter in December 2020. He debuted in NXT the following month with Wes Lee (Xavier) in a tag team known as MSK. The pair won the men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament last year, beating the Grizzled Young Veterans in the final.

MSK won their first NXT tag titles at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver in April 2021. They beat the Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado Del Fantasma to win the vacant championships.