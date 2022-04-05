WWE Rumors on Ripley, Ciampa in Edge's Stable; Logan Paul; Brock Lesnar's Schedule

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE SummerSlam After Party

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Ripley, Ciampa Rumored for Edge's Stable

After forming an alliance with Damian Priest at WrestleMania 38, Edge may be looking to add more Superstars to his stable.

According to Fightful Select (h/t WrestlingInc's Marc Middleton), there have been creative pitches within WWE for Rhea Ripley and Tommaso Ciampa to join Edge and Priest.

Ripley may have already taken the first step toward joining the group, as WWE teased the dissolution of her tag team with Liv Morgan on Monday's episode of Raw.

After Ripley and Morgan lost a match to the WWE women's tag team champions Sasha Banks and Naomi, a frustrated Ripley stormed off. She later apologized and told Morgan she had gotten them a title match for next week, but it seems likely that she will turn on Liv if and when they lose.

As for Ciampa, he is about to make a full-time move to the main roster after having his NXT swansong at NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania weekend. Ciampa lost to Tony D'Angelo and shared an embrace with Triple H on his way out.

Ciampa has had a handful of matches and appearances on the main roster while closing out his NXT run, but he hasn't established his character or gotten involved in any concrete feuds.

As a result, he is something of a blank slate, and joining Edge's stable would be a great way to give him direction and purpose right out of the gates.

Since Edge tends to be a primary focus in WWE whenever he is around, a spotlight would be on Priest, Ripley and Ciampa if they all join him, and that would only be a good thing for their careers.

Logan Paul Reportedly Negotiated Face Turn with WWE

YouTube star Logan Paul reportedly asked to be portrayed as a babyface when he was in negotiations with WWE.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc's Matthew Wilkinson), Paul negotiated to be turned face by the end of his run with WWE.

Paul was a clear heel leading up to his appearance at WrestleMania 38, as he teamed with The Miz against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. He was highly impressive in his in-ring debut at WrestleMania with he and The Miz picking up the victory.

The friendship between Paul and Miz came crashing down after the match, however, as The Miz took Paul out with a Skull Crushing Finale.

Paul was not on Raw, so he may not be doing anything more with WWE imminently, although it is possible that Miz's attack was a setup for something further down the road.

Logically, a SummerSlam match between The Miz and Paul would make sense, especially since it will be a WrestleMania-scale event at the Tennessee Titans' Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Miz is such a good heel that Paul would have to be the de facto babyface in that match even if the WWE fanbase doesn't necessarily embrace him as such.

Regardless of what roles they play, The Miz and Paul have the potential to put on a highly entertaining match if and when it happens, especially after what Paul was able to showcase at WrestleMania.

Lesnar Advertised for WrestleMania Backlash

Brock Lesnar did not appear on Monday's episode of Raw, but he is advertised for a big event in the near future.

According to Middleton, Lesnar is scheduled to appear at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8 as well as Money in the Bank on July 2, although it is unclear when he will return to WWE programming on Raw or SmackDown.

At WrestleMania 38, Lesnar faced Roman Reigns in a world title unification match. Lesnar entered WrestleMania as WWE champion, but after falling to Reigns in the main event, he is now without championship gold.

If Lesnar is indeed planned to appear at WrestleMania Backlash, it begs the question of whether a rematch against Reigns could be in store.

Reigns appeared in the final segment of Monday's Raw and said that on Friday's SmackDown, he will announce his next move as the unified WWE universal champion.

Aside from Reigns, there is no obvious opponent for Lesnar at WrestleMania Backlash, especially if he doesn't appear regularly on Raw or SmackDown to build a match.

Of course, cards are always subject to change, meaning The Beast Incarnate may not be at WrestleMania Backlash at all. Or, he could simply make an appearance and not actually compete.

Whatever the case, the next move for Lesnar will be heavily scrutinized by the WWE Universe given his status as one of the company's top stars.