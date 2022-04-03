MLB Rumors: A’s Trade Sean Manaea, Aaron Holiday to Padres for 2 Prospects

AP Photo/John Hefti

The San Diego Padres are the latest team to take advantage of the Oakland Athletics' offseason fire sale.

ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the Padres acquired Sean Manaea from Oakland on Sunday.

Per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the Padres will also receive right-handed pitching prospect Aaron Holiday, with Oakland getting Euribiel Angeles and Adrian Martinez in return.

Oakland has gutted its roster this offseason in a drastic effort to reduce payroll. Matt Chapman, Matt Olson and Chris Bassitt were all traded last month.

Manaea signed a one-year, $9.75 million contract to avoid arbitration on March 22. He was going to be the highest-paid player on Oakland's roster in 2022, but that distinction now belongs to Stephen Piscotty.

Passan suggested this deal could open the door to another trade because the Padres will have a surplus of starting pitching when the trade becomes official.

San Diego's rotation heading into Opening Day consists of Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, Blake Snell, Mike Clevinger and Nick Martinez. Ryan Weathers and Mackenzie Gore are also challenging for a spot in the starting group this spring.

Clevinger, who is returning from Tommy John surgery, could be the odd man out to start the season. He has allowed eight earned runs on seven hits in 1.2 innings during spring training.

The addition of Manaea will give the Padres the luxury of taking it slow with Clevinger.

Manaea is much better than a surplus arm for San Diego. The 30-year-old tied for the American League lead with 32 starts in 2021. He finished the year with a 3.91 ERA and 194 strikeouts in 179.1 innings.

Holiday was a 13th-round pick by the A's in 2021. The Philadelphia native didn't give up a run in 5.2 innings of rookie ball last September.

The A's will get two decent prospects back in the deal. MLB.com ranked Angeles as the No. 12 prospect in San Diego's system; Martinez checked in at No. 26.

Angeles was signed as an international free agent in 2018. The Dominican Republic native hit .329/.392/.445 with four homers and 64 RBI in 105 games at second base across two levels last season.

Martinez, 25, is a right-handed pitcher who finished 2021 at Triple-A. He had a 3.38 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 125 innings across 26 appearances.