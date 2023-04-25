MLB Rumors: Bryan Reynolds, Pirates Agree to 8-Year, $106.75M Contract Extension

AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File

The surprisingly good vibes for the Pittsburgh Pirates continued on Tuesday with Bryan Reynolds agreeing to a long-term contract extension.

Per Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Reynolds has agreed to an eight-year, $106.75 million deal.

Fansided's Robert Murray noted the agreement also includes a team option for 2031 and a form of no-trade protection:

While there were rumblings the two sides had been close on financial terms, The Athletic's Rob Biertempfel reported on March 31 that Reynolds was seeking an opt-out clause but the Pirates "have traditionally been opposed to that type of clause" in their deals.

There was speculation leading up to the trade deadline during the 2022 season that the Pirates were not biting on offers they were getting for multiple players, including Reynolds.

The Athletic's Rob Biertempfel noted last July the Pirates had "rebuffed tempting offers" for Reynolds and David Bednar.

After increased speculation about his future during the offseason, Reynolds decided to take matters into his own hands.

Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported on Dec. 3 that Reynolds formally requested a trade, but the team wasn't necessarily looking to immediately make a move and would let things play out.

Biertempfel and The Athletic staff reported in February that the two sides were approximately $50 million apart in contract negotiations before Reynolds requested a trade.

In the end, though, they were ultimately able to reach an agreement.

Reynolds has been one of the few bright spots for the Pirates since making his big-league debut in April 2019. He finished fourth in National League Rookie of the Year voting after posting a .314/.377/.503 slash line, 16 homers and 68 RBI in 134 games.

The COVID-19-shortened 2020 season was one to forget for Reynolds. He took a huge step back with a .632 OPS in 55 games.

Things turned around for Reynolds when he was able to play a full 162-game season again. The Vanderbilt alum was named to the NL All-Star team and finished 11th in NL MVP voting. He finished the year with a .302/.390/.522 slash line, 24 homers and 90 RBI in 159 games.

Reynolds had a solid 2022 with a .262/.345/.461 slash line and 27 homers in 145 games.

Pittsburgh has been one of the most pleasant surprises in MLB to start this season. Its 16-7 record is the best mark in the National League. Reynolds, who is currently on the bereavement list, is tied for the team lead with five homers in 22 games.

The 2022 season marked the first year Reynolds is arbitration-eligible. He filed to earn $4.9 million; the Pirates countered at $4.25 million.

"They didn't say anything about an extension, so it wasn't really on our minds," Reynolds told reporters about contract talks with the Pirates after the arbitration filing. "I would have obviously liked to reach an agreement so we didn't have to do this now. But, like I said, that's part of the game, too."

The two sides agreed to a two-year, $13.5 million deal last April to avoid arbitration. But without a long-term contract, Reynolds' future in Pittsburgh had come into question—but Tuesday's deal will keep him with the Pirates for years to come.