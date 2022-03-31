Mike Shildt Says He Has 'A Broken Heart' After Cardinals Firing: 'It Still Hurts'

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt was caught by surprise when the team fired him in October. But even now months later and after he was hired as interim third base coach of the San Diego Padres, Shildt admitted that he is still not over it.

"I have a broken heart," Shildt told USA Today's Bob Nightengale after a spring training game. "It still hurts. It hurts bad. When it first happened, I broke down. I was inconsolable. I got better as time went on. Then I got down here, put on the Padres uniform, and it hit me."

