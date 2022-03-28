Seth Rollins to Have WWE WrestleMania 38 Match; Opponent to Be Named Later

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

In recent weeks, Seth Rollins has been embroiled in a storyline in which he's been chasing an elusive match at WrestleMania 38, and it appears that we're nearing a resolution.

On Monday, WWE posted a segment in which Rollins met with chairman Vince McMahon, who granted his wish for his match at the marquee two-night event. However, McMahon didn't name Rollins' opponent.

In the closing moments of last week's episode of Monday Night Raw, Rollins angrily destroyed equipment after he lost to AJ Styles in the main event. He had declared that this week's episode wouldn't happen if he doesn't get a match at WrestleMania, and now the problem has been solved before the show even started.

In the nearly six-minute segment, McMahon made a couple of noteworthy remarks to Rollins that could indicate who his opponent will be.

"If you were in it, you'd have to have your own main event. Wouldn't work any other way. Your own main event," McMahon told Rollins.

McMahon added that he will be the person choosing Rollins' opponent, and he won't know who it is until he's standing in the ring at WrestleMania 38.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The long-term building of Rollins' path to the event has led to rampant speculation that it's setting up for the return of Cody Rhodes, who reportedly signed a new contract with WWE earlier this month after his departure from AEW when his contract expired in February.

Rhodes was linked to a match against Rollins at WrestleMania well before his return to WWE was reported. It now appears that he will be making his comeback in Dallas and he's sure to receive a warm welcome, as Texas is the home state of Rhodes' legendary father, the late Dusty Rhodes.