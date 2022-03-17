Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Cody Rhodes, Batista and MoreMarch 17, 2022
Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Cody Rhodes, Batista and More
Is he or isn't he?
It is a question that has been on the minds of wrestling fans in regards to Cody Rhodes and his potential return to WWE. The wrestling rumor mill has run rampant ahead of WrestleMania 38, with specific opponents tapped to battle The American Nightmare on the grand stage.
But is that debut happening? Is there actually a match for Rhodes without a contract officially signed?
The former AEW EVP and co-founder remains at the forefront of discussion, while Batista and the WWE Hall of Fame, Elias and a new signee round out this week's collection of speculation.
Cody Rhodes Update
Whatever Cody Rhodes and WWE have planned for the wrestling world, it's being kept close to the vest, according to the latest report from H Jenkins of Ringside News.
With that said, the plan is still for The American Nightmare and three-time AEW TNT champion to square off with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38.
WWE is a company that lives and breathes for unforgettable moments. Even more important than epic matches on the grand stage are the moments that will live forever in the annals of sports entertainment history.
Rhodes making his long-rumored return to the company in Texas, his father's home state, would be one such moment. Think Hardy Boys in 2017. The pop would be enormous, but the significance of this return would be exponential too.
A former EVP and founder of the opposing AEW returning to the company that gave him his break in the business way back in 2006? It is a major news story that would captivate audiences, raise eyebrows and serve as a reminder that WWE is still an appealing destination for the industry's top free agents.
The desire to keep those surprises under wraps, thus preserving the moment, lends itself to keeping creative plans so closely guarded.
The people who need to know when Rhodes will debut do. Everyone else will have to live in said moment.
What Ever Happened to Batista's Hall of Fame Induction?
In late 2019, Batista was revealed to be the first inductee into the 2020 class of the WWE Hall of Fame. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented that from happening, and when the company produced that year and 2021's classes simultaneously in front of an empty ThunderDome last April, Batista opted not to participate.
Citing prior obligations, The Animal took himself out of the class, with plans for his induction to come at a later date.
With the announcement of The Undertaker as the headliner in Dallas, the topic of Batista and his induction has come up. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that, while The Animal is expected to be in attendance for The Phenom's induction, his own will likely come in April 2023, when WrestleMania returns to Los Angeles.
Those are both welcome pieces of information.
The Animal has become a major Hollywood star, so for him to be inducted as a headliner in the City of Angels is certainly apropos. As for his presence for The Deadman's moment of immortality, it absolutely makes sense.
The Animal danced with The Undertaker on the grand stage in one of the best matches of either man's career. Their epic encounters helped define an entire era of SmackDown and proved that heavyweights did not have to be lumbering big men and could instead be intense badasses with a knack for drama and superb in-ring performances.
Batista is a rare performer who found success beyond the WWE bubble and will take his place among the all-time greats when the time is right. Hopefully, that time is just over a year from now in a star-studded ceremony.
Where the Hell Is Elias?
In August, WWE aired vignettes in which its sinister songster, Elias, quite literally buried the character as fans had known it to that point. It felt like the start of something new, fresh and exciting for the performer. Then, nothing happened.
We have yet to see Elias back on WWE television, and according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, fans should not expect to see him any time soon.
A new look was nixed by Vince McMahon because it too closely resembled the iconic "Macho Man" Randy Savage. New vignettes were filmed and "he'd been tentatively slated for a return to Raw, but that 'doesn't really mean anything until firm plans are set.'"
Given the current state of the WWE roster and its lack of depth, one would assume that an established act like Elias would be leaned on to help bolster either Raw or SmackDown. With the character reboot and no real follow-up in nearly eight months, it appears WWE Creative is none too eager to make that happen.
WWE Signs Top Women's Free Agent
PWInsider.com's Johnson also reported that former Ring of Honor women's champion Rok-C has signed with WWE.
Trained by Booker T, the talented 20-year-old recently appeared in Impact Wrestling, dropping the ROH women's title to Deonna Purrazzo in an outstanding match. A star of the future, she had multiple companies vying for her services but ultimately signed with WWE.
The company, in turn, secured a performer with the potential and ability to carry women's wrestling well into the future. She will likely start with the NXT brand and work alongside the likes of Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray, Toxic Attraction, Indi Hartwell and others.
Given the in-ring development she demonstrated during her time in ROH and the aforementioned match with The Virtuosa in Impact, it will only be a matter of time before WWE officials tap her to move up to the main roster and perform alongside the likes of Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.
At a time when WWE has watched so many young wrestlers opt to take their talents to Jacksonville and AEW, this was a huge score for the company and one that will benefit them considerably if it can resist the same mistakes that have plagued their utilization of other young stars.