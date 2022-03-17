Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Cody Rhodes, Batista and More

1 of 4

Whatever Cody Rhodes and WWE have planned for the wrestling world, it's being kept close to the vest, according to the latest report from H Jenkins of Ringside News.

With that said, the plan is still for The American Nightmare and three-time AEW TNT champion to square off with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38.

WWE is a company that lives and breathes for unforgettable moments. Even more important than epic matches on the grand stage are the moments that will live forever in the annals of sports entertainment history.

Rhodes making his long-rumored return to the company in Texas, his father's home state, would be one such moment. Think Hardy Boys in 2017. The pop would be enormous, but the significance of this return would be exponential too.

A former EVP and founder of the opposing AEW returning to the company that gave him his break in the business way back in 2006? It is a major news story that would captivate audiences, raise eyebrows and serve as a reminder that WWE is still an appealing destination for the industry's top free agents.

The desire to keep those surprises under wraps, thus preserving the moment, lends itself to keeping creative plans so closely guarded.

The people who need to know when Rhodes will debut do. Everyone else will have to live in said moment.