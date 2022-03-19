WWE Rumors: Cody Rhodes Signs Contract Ahead of WrestleMania 38

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After weeks of speculation, Cody Rhodes has reportedly signed with WWE.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Rhodes signed his deal 10 to 14 days ago, and the plan is for him to debut during the weekend of WrestleMania 38 on April 2-3. Johnson added that the "early word" is that Rhodes will compete on the Monday Night Raw brand.

A former co-founder and executive vice president of All Elite Wrestling, Rhodes didn't re-sign with AEW when his contract expired. That immediately kicked off months of rumors that Rhodes will return to the company with which he started his wrestling career in 2006.

There have been reports that links Rhodes to a match against WWE superstar Seth Rollins when he makes his return.

WrestleMania 38 will take place in Dallas, and Texas is the home state of Rhodes' legendary father, the late Dusty Rhodes. It can be expected that he will receive a warm welcome when his comeback takes place.