'The Steiner Brothers' Scott and Rick to Be Inducted into 2022 WWE Hall of Fame

Set Number: X159686 TK1

The Steiner Brothers are headed to the WWE Hall of Fame.

The company announced Monday that the decorated tag team of Rick and Scott Steiner will join the 2022 class, which is set to be inducted during WrestleMania weekend.

The Steiners join a class that includes The Undertaker, Vader and Queen Sharmell. Shad Gaspard, who drowned in 2020 after instructing lifeguards to save his son, will be the recipient of this year's Warrior Award.

The Steiner Brothers are regarded as one of wrestling's greatest tag teams, becoming famous for their innovative offense. Their run in WWE only lasted from 1992 to 1994 due to a de-emphasis of the tag team division at the time, but they had two separate successful runs in WCW from 1988 to 1992 and 1996 to 1998. They won seven NWA/WCW tag team championships, to go along with success as singles competitors.

Rick won the world television championship three times, Scott twice. Scott was also a one-time WCW world heavyweight champion after the pair split during the late-era WCW days.

Rick has made only sporadic appearances in wrestling since the closure of WCW, most of which came with TNA and New Japan.

Scott had a singles run in WWE after the closure of WCW from 2002 to 2004, but his run was not well received. He left the company afterward for an extended singles run in TNA and remains occasionally active, most recently in a return to the NWA.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Rick's son, Bronson, wrestles in WWE as Bron Breakker.