Report: Arch Manning to Visit Texas for 5th Time; Alabama to Host QB Again in April

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The recruiting picture surrounding class of 2023 5-star quarterback Arch Manning is becoming clearer.

While many schools are clamoring for Manning's services, only one school will have the distinction of hosting him five times as Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports reports that he is set to visit the Texas Longhorns again this weekend. Manning reportedly will also be hosted by the Alabama Crimson Tide next month.

Per Wiltfong, the other schools on Manning's list are Florida, Georgia, LSU and Ole Miss. Clemson was once believed to be among the leading contenders for him, but Manning "notified the Tigers they were out." Wiltfong noted that Florida and LSU "weren’t even a factor" at one point but are now "rising" after their new head coaching hires.

Manning is ranked as the No. 1 quarterback prospect and No. 1 overall player in the 2023 class.

247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks describes him as a "natural pocket passer with pro-style feel, but good functional athlete with terrific off-schedule instincts and playmaking ability. ... One of the nation's top prospects regardless of position. Likely multi-year high-major starter with first-round NFL draft ceiling."

While Manning's stellar play on the field has created some lofty expectations, his family pedigree has as well.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Manning is the son of Cooper Manning, who is the brother of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Eli Manning. He was named after his grandfather, former two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Archie Manning.