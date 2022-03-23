Adidas Opens NIL Network to College Athletes at Adidas-Partnered Division 1 Schools

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Adidas announced Wednesday that it is launching an equitable name, image and likeness (NIL) network meant to give college athletes an equal opportunity to become paid brand ambassadors for the company.

The network will be open to student-athletes at NCAA Division I universities that are partnered with Adidas. In total, more than 50,000 student-athletes across 23 sports and 109 schools will be eligible.

Adidas noted that the NIL network will be available to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Power-5 conference schools in fall 2022 before the rest of the Division I Adidas partner schools join in by April 2023.

The announcement of the network was made in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which is a civil rights law passed in 1972 that prevents schools from gender-based discrimination regarding the funding of programs.

WNBA star Candace Parker and tennis legend Billie Jean King are both Adidas partners who spoke out in support of the NIL network Wednesday.

Parker said:

"Adidas' NIL network is an incredible step forward for the growth of women’s sports. It will have an impact on the future of college athletics and hopefully create a more equal, sustainable landscape where athletes feel supported and invested in as they grow in their college careers. It builds upon Adidas' and my shared ambition to empower the next generation of women in life and sport."

King added:

"It has been a long 50 years since the passage of Title IX—and we've fought and played for equality every step of the way. The progress we have made is incredible, but it's time to focus on the next 50 years—and I'm proud to be a longtime partner with Adidas, who is helping to build the future of sport."

After decades of college athletes being prohibited from profiting off their name, image and likeness, the landscape changed last year when the NCAA put new rules in place.

Now, provided they adhere to certain guidelines, college athletes can sign endorsement deals with companies and products and earn money off of those deals.

Adidas' NIL network is perhaps the most wide-ranging one yet, and it figures to provide opportunities to athletes of all genders, races and disciplines.

Adidas noted that the NIL network and Title IX will be well represented for the remainder of the men's and women's NCAA basketball tournaments.

Prior to the Sweet 16, Elite 8, Final Four and National Championship games, student-athletes playing for Adidas-partnered schools will wear shirts with the phrase "More Is Possible" during warm-ups.