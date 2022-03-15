MLB Rumors: Kyle Schwarber More Likely Option for Blue Jays Than Freddie Freeman

Set Number: X163840 TK1

The Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly looking to add a big lefty bat to their lineup.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Toronto has its eyes set on first baseman Freddie Freeman and left fielder Kyle Schwarber, but the team believes it has a better chance to land Schwarber.

Rosenthal added that the Blue Jays face "intense" competition for Schwarber from teams like the Philadelphia Phillies.

Toronto's interest in the veteran slugger is believed to be substantial. Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported on Monday that the team is "making a big push" for him and is considered to be among the frontrunners to land him.

Schwarber, who split last season between the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox, is coming off a career year. The 29-year-old slashed .266/.374/.554 with 32 home runs in 471 plate appearances.

Schwarber played the 2021 season on a one-year, $10 million deal he signed with the Nationals. He declined an $11.5-million mutual option for 2022 in favor of testing the open market. The midseason trade made him ineligible to receive a qualifying offer.

While the Blue Jays aren't believed to be the favorites to land Freeman, the team is still interested in the 2020 NL MVP. Freeman, who spent his entire 12-year career with the Atlanta Braves, is coming off another strong season in 2021 with a .300 batting average, 31 homers and 83 RBI.

The 32-year-old veteran is expected to be with a new team in 2022 after the Braves made a trade to acquire All-Star first baseman Matt Olson from the Oakland A's on Monday. Atlanta reportedly signed Olson to an eight-year, $168 million contract on Tuesday.