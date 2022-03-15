Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton on Aaron Judge: Hope the Rest of Our Careers Are Together

Cole Burston/Getty Images

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is scheduled for free agency following the 2022 campaign, but his star teammate doesn't want him going anywhere.

"It's been great playing with him, watching him grow as a player and a person," Giancarlo Stanton told reporters Tuesday. "I hope the rest of our careers are together. I think it'll get figured out."

If they are going to play together for the rest of their careers, that will likely require a lengthy contract extension for Judge.

After all, Stanton is under team control through the 2028 campaign, and, at 32 years old, will likely be a Yankee the rest of his career unless he is traded. Judge is younger at 29 but is one of the faces of the franchise at this point and is likely someone New York would prefer to build around for the foreseeable future.

While there were some injury concerns for the latter heading into the 2021 campaign after he played just 102 games in 2019 and 28 games in the shortened 2020 season, he played 148 and once again looked like one of the best power hitters in the league.

Judge slashed .287/.373/.544 with 39 home runs and 98 RBI as an All-Star and Silver Slugger winner who finished fourth in the American League MVP voting.

Stanton launched 35 home runs to go with 97 RBI in 139 games and also provided some much-needed answers to durability questions after he played 18 games in 2019 and 23 games in 2020.

There aren't many better one-two punches in all of baseball than a healthy Judge and Stanton in the middle of the Yankees' lineup. Their presence is a major reason expectations are once again so high for the Bronx Bombers, and it is clear they enjoy playing together based on Stanton's comments.

Neither has won a World Series in New York, but they will have the rest of the careers to change that if Stanton has his way.