Yankees' Updated Starting Lineup, Payroll After Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa Trade

AP Photo/Colin E. Braley

The New York Yankees are going to have quite the powerful lineup in 2022.

The Bronx Bombers announced they acquired third baseman Josh Donaldson, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt from the Minnesota Twins on Sunday. They sent catcher Gary Sanchez and infielder Gio Urshela to the American League Central team.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported New York will take on all $50 million remaining on Donaldson's contract as part of the deal.

According to Spotrac, the team's total payroll is $225.2 million.

Here is a look at how the team potentially lines up across the diamond, although there will surely be more changes before Opening Day:

C: Kyle Higashioka/Ben Rortvedt

1B: DJ LeMahieu

2B: Gleyber Torres

3B: Josh Donaldson

SS: Isiah Kiner-Falefa

LF: Joey Gallo

CF: Aaron Hicks

RF: Aaron Judge

DH: Giancarlo Stanton

The position to watch now is first base.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the team is looking at potential options, including Freddie Freeman, Anthony Rizzo and Matt Olson. Freeman would be quite the addition considering he was the 2020 National League MVP and just helped lead the Atlanta Braves to the 2021 World Series title.

There is also some familiarity in place with Rizzo, who is a three-time All-Star who finished last year on the Yankees following a trade with the Chicago Cubs.

Even without one of those players at first base, there is power all over that projected roster. Donaldson adds more of it as a three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger who won the 2015 American League MVP as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays.

He may be somewhat past his prime at 36 years old, but he hit 26 home runs last year for the Twins.

As for Kiner-Falefa, he is better known for his glove. He won a Gold Glove in 2020 and should slide into the shortstop spot, although he had 20 stolen bases last year to go with career-best totals of eight home runs and 53 RBI.

There aren't many weak spots in this projected lineup, which is daunting news for the rest of the American League East.