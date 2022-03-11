David Ross, Cubs Agree to 3-Year Contract Extension with Team Option Through 2025

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs announced an agreement with manager David Ross on a three-year contract extension through 2024 that includes a club option for 2025.

Ross, a former MLB catcher, has compiled a 105-117 record across two seasons since being hired by the Cubs in October 2019 to replace Joe Maddon.

In October, Chicago president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer confirmed the front office wanted to get a new contract done with Ross, whose previous deal ran through 2022.

"David has done a fantastic job as a manager," Hoyer told reporters. "He's learned a ton on the job. Even while learning I think he's excelled. He's kept morale good. He's run the staff very well. I love having him as a partner. Our hope certainly is that David's here for a long time."

The Cubs made the playoffs in Ross' first season, the coronavirus-shortened 2020 campaign, with a 34-26 record. They were eliminated by the Miami Marlins in the wild-card round.

Chicago posted a 71-91 record last year as the organization shifted its focus to a rebuild. That included the departure of several key players, including Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez and Craig Kimbrel, ahead of the trade deadline in July.

It's likely going to take at least a couple years to rebuild the lineup back to championship caliber. The Cubs won the World Series in 2016 for the first time since 1908.

Giving Ross a contract extension represents a vote of confidence ahead a 2022 season where the club will probably finish below .500 for a second straight year.

Dan Szymborski of FanGraphs noted the initial projections pegged Chicago at 76-86 for 2022, though there's a flurry of moves on the horizon with the MLB lockout now over, which could alter the outlook depending on moves by the Cubs and their NL Central rivals.

Before starting his managerial career, Ross spent 15 years in the major leagues with seven different teams, including a two-season stint (2015-16) with the Cubs to finish his playing career.

He won two World Series titles, one with the Boston Red Sox in 2013 and then with Chicago in 2016.