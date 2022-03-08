AppleTV+ to Televise Friday Night Baseball Doubleheader Starting in 2022 MLB Season

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

If there is a Major League Baseball season in 2022, some of the games will reportedly be broadcast exclusively on Apple TV+.

John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal reported the streaming network will air weekly Friday Night Baseball doubleheaders as part of a deal scheduled to start during the upcoming campaign.

Coverage of the doubleheaders will be produced by the league, and they will be exclusively carried on Apple's platform and not by the team's local RSNs.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.