Odell Beckham Jr. Praises Rams' Matthew Stafford: 'Dude Is Truly Different'

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Odell Beckham Jr. is a fan of Matthew Stafford after the pair helped lead the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl victory.

Beckham took to Twitter on Monday and said Stafford is "the real deal" and "truly different."

That the wide receiver praised the last quarterback he caught passes from is notable considering how his time with the Cleveland Browns ended. Beckham's father posted a video on Instagram of Baker Mayfield missing the pass-cacher on open routes, and Cleveland dismissed the LSU product from multiple practices before releasing him.

"I've had conversations with his dad before, man-to-man, face-to-face, and I was pretty surprised by the video and the intentions and the feelings behind it," Mayfield told reporters at the time. "I would be lying if I said otherwise."

Beckham found much more success with Stafford, posting 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games with the Rams compared to 17 catches for 232 yards and zero touchdowns in six games with the Browns.

He also caught a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals before he suffered a torn ACL.

Beckham will be a free agent this offseason but could return to the Rams. He clearly would be all for teaming up with Stafford again.