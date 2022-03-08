X

    Odell Beckham Jr. Praises Rams' Matthew Stafford: 'Dude Is Truly Different'

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMarch 8, 2022

    AP Photo/Julio Cortez

    Odell Beckham Jr. is a fan of Matthew Stafford after the pair helped lead the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl victory.

    Beckham took to Twitter on Monday and said Stafford is "the real deal" and "truly different."

    Odell Beckham Jr @obj

    Stafford is the real deal….i don’t think much gets talked about that but being there and seein this Shxt up close ! Dude is truly different ! No 🧢

    That the wide receiver praised the last quarterback he caught passes from is notable considering how his time with the Cleveland Browns ended. Beckham's father posted a video on Instagram of Baker Mayfield missing the pass-cacher on open routes, and Cleveland dismissed the LSU product from multiple practices before releasing him.

    "I've had conversations with his dad before, man-to-man, face-to-face, and I was pretty surprised by the video and the intentions and the feelings behind it," Mayfield told reporters at the time. "I would be lying if I said otherwise."

    Beckham found much more success with Stafford, posting 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games with the Rams compared to 17 catches for 232 yards and zero touchdowns in six games with the Browns.

    He also caught a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals before he suffered a torn ACL.

    Beckham will be a free agent this offseason but could return to the Rams. He clearly would be all for teaming up with Stafford again.

